Raymond W. Cohen Sells 35,161 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axonics Price Performance

Shares of AXNX opened at $67.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -270.60 and a beta of 0.63. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.38.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.09.

Institutional Trading of Axonics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.