ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in ResMed were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc lifted its stake in ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after purchasing an additional 398,302 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ResMed by 9.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ResMed by 12.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $191.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $132.24 and a one year high of $243.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $457,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,187,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

