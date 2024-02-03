Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.43. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

