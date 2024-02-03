Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

