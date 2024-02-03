Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $769,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $191,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 10.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $44,029,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Align Technology
In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALGN
Align Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ ALGN opened at $273.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.26 and its 200-day moving average is $283.14. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Align Technology
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.