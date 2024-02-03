Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ WTW opened at $250.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

