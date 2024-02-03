Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $20,840.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,024.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.
Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.