Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $20,840.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,024.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics



Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

