Richard A. Heyman Sells 1,270 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $20,840.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,024.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $635.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.06. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

About Enliven Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,348,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 616,907 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 65,629 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

