Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Buys 360 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.05 per share, for a total transaction of $23,058.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,052.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LKFN opened at $65.39 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

