Roth Mkm Boosts Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $500.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Roth Mkm from $365.00 to $500.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $483.44.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

Shares of META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $167.66 and a one year high of $485.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.