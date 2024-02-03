Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) to Sector Perform

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.07.

NYCB stock opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after acquiring an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,548,000 after buying an additional 13,450,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,080,000 after buying an additional 325,995 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

