Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

International Paper stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in International Paper by 3.0% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in International Paper by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

