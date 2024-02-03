Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.06.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,550,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,863,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,348,000 after acquiring an additional 759,388 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.8% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 767,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,019,000 after acquiring an additional 552,042 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

