Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Buys 940 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah acquired 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,427.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -664.08, a PEG ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.28. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.31.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

