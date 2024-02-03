Savant Capital LLC Acquires 759 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in State Street by 8.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 78,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 148.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $36,022,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 6.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 412,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 510,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 94,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 0.2 %

STT stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.46 and its 200 day moving average is $70.92. State Street Co. has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

