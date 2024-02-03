Savant Capital LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $83.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.