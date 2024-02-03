Savant Capital LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,098 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after buying an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,785,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.68 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $78.04.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

