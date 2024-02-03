Savant Capital LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.00, for a total value of $793,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $945.18 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $973.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $886.91 and a 200-day moving average of $833.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.96 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $925.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

