Savant Capital LLC Invests $275,000 in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICLN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 86.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $13.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

