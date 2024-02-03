Savant Capital LLC Invests $282,000 in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in American Water Works by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.5 %

AWK stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $159.95.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

