Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.20. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

