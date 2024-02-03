Savant Capital LLC Sells 286 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Savant Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 562.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $8,120,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.97 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $156.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

