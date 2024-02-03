Savant Capital LLC Sells 578 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,697 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after buying an additional 11,843,216 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.6 %

LUV stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

