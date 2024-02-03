Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PECO
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.