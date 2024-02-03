SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SEI Investments traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 70575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.24.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SEI Investments

Insider Buying and Selling at SEI Investments

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 41,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.63 and its 200-day moving average is $60.57.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.