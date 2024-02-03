Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 23.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

ST opened at $36.57 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $53.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

