Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 19,405 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Cue Biopharma worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 1,401,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 361.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 510,142 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 399.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 481,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 396.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 414,700 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $110.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.14. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,358.43% and a negative return on equity of 99.14%. Analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate tumor-specific T cells within the body to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

