Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,321 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,695,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,851,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 86,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

