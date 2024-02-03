Sigma Planning Corp Buys 249 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2,262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 757,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 725,274 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $573.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $529.02 and its 200 day moving average is $489.05.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

