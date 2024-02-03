Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJUN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 35.9% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS BJUN opened at $36.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.