Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 74.7% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 251,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,315 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Trading Up 5.4 %

CI opened at $323.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $295.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.