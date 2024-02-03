Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,450 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,456 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter worth about $56,317,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 207.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,581,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 153.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $38,289,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

IMO opened at $56.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

