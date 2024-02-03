Sigma Planning Corp Has $497,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.94. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

