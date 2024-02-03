Sigma Planning Corp Has $548,000 Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $64.98.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington acquired 1,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTVA. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

