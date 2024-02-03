Sigma Planning Corp Has $596,000 Stock Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.39% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 28,914.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,456 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April during the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 25.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.