Sigma Planning Corp Has $628,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of LIT opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

