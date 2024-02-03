Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 111.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,698,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,294,000 after purchasing an additional 399,470 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,794,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,252,000 after purchasing an additional 56,637 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,193,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,138,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,756,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,752,000 after acquiring an additional 57,807 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $45.81 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

