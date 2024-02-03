Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 41,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 8.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

BMAY opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

