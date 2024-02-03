Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,465 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $426,463,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,680,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,281,000 after buying an additional 140,523 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,903,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,928,000 after buying an additional 43,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.44.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

