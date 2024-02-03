Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,566 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 84.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,246 shares of company stock worth $9,817,747. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,280.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.89.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE CMG opened at $2,482.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,470.05 and a 1-year high of $2,492.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,289.68 and a 200-day moving average of $2,064.29. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

