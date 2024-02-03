Sigma Planning Corp Sells 3,142 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,627 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Halliburton by 140.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,737,112 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $118,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HAL opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

