Sigma Planning Corp Sells 569 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $149.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

