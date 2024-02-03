Sigma Planning Corp Sells 78 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $186.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.09 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

