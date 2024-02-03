Sigma Planning Corp Sells 812 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $71.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.48 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

