Sigma Planning Corp Takes Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Western Union by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,633,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,712,000 after buying an additional 18,985 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Western Union Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WU opened at $12.61 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

