Signaturefd LLC Acquires 748 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 450.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 489,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 400,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ichor by 25.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,232,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 253,478 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ichor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,056,000 after purchasing an additional 228,828 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter worth $4,995,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ichor by 13.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after purchasing an additional 173,847 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Stock Performance

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 2.01. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $39.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

