Signaturefd LLC Buys 86 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Repligen Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $196.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.64, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.49. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $204.00.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.68 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

