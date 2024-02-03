Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $425,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 114,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 25,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $36.14 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.