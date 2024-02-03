Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 89.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $18.09 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

