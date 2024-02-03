Signaturefd LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $321.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $322.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

