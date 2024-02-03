Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,669 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE INN opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.96. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.09%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.