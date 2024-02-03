Signaturefd LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 268.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 41.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,372,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 193.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 955,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,001,000 after acquiring an additional 629,925 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 96.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 934,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,209,000 after acquiring an additional 458,864 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,090,913.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,898 shares in the company, valued at $14,041,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000,000 shares of company stock worth $267,520,000 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGRY. TD Cowen raised Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

SGRY opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.34 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $674.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

